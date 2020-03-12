KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoBlue, a leader in global health insurance, continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. To offer protection and resources to keep our members safe, we are announcing several steps in response to the outbreak.
Effective immediately, the following resources are available to GeoBlue members enrolled in our fully-insured plans. Self-funded plans will be able to opt-out of this program:
- GeoBlue will cover, with no cost-share to members, medically-necessary, prescribed diagnostic testing for the virus, known officially as COVID-19, consistent with U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.
- This coverage includes the cost of the COVID-19 test, physician/doctor consultation fee and associated costs related to administering the COVID-19 test.
- GeoBlue will waive prior authorizations for medically-necessary, prescribed tests and covered services related to COVID-19, consistent with CDC guidelines.
- To help reduce potential exposure, GeoBlue encourages members to utilize our telemedicine service, Global TeleMD™, which provides 24/7 confidential access to a global network of doctors around the world via telephone or secure video call. Global TeleMD is available to GeoBlue's corporate, scholastic and individual enrolled members at no additional cost. For a limited time, we are expanding access to Global TeleMD to Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Traveler members as well.
- The above actions apply to all plans with medical benefits underwritten by 4 Ever Life Insurance Company or 4 Ever Life International Limited.
"The health of members continues to be the focus for GeoBlue. We are closely monitoring the information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and working directly with our members, our Blue Plan partners in the U.S. and Bupa globally to remove barriers to care as we work through this outbreak," said Sheldon Kenton, CEO/President, GeoBlue.
Members experiencing symptoms consistent with the coronavirus should speak with a clinician as soon as possible. For questions about benefits and coverage, members should call the toll-free number on the back of their insurance card. We will continue to proactively communicate with our key stakeholders as needed.
For reliable information about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), please refer to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website at cdc.gov/coronavirus.
