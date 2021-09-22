LEHIGHTON, Pa., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lehighton Kia, a Kia dealership in Lehighton, PA, has taken the initiative of following strict city, state, and CDC protocols for the well-being of their customers and employees. Owing to the current pandemic situation, Lehighton Kia has decided upon a few guidelines and measures to keep their customers and employees safe.
Customers interested in buying a new Kia vehicle can visit the dealership website and browse through the online inventory. Customers can find their Kia vehicle from the comfort of their home and can contact the dealership to reserve their favorite model.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the dealership has restricted any walk-ins and the waiting room of the dealership remains closed. The service and maintenance department of the Lehighton Kia dealership is open with limited staff and employees. Customers are requested to book an appointment for service or other maintenance assistance. Customers can drop off their vehicles for service and the service team will contact them once the service is done. The dealership will resume walk-ins when they receive a thumbs up from the medical experts.
The Lehighton Kia dealership also makes sure to follow all the basic protocols like screening of employees regularly, sanitizing the waiting room properly, sanitizing the vehicles before delivery, and so on. These measures are followed closely for the benefit and well-being of their customers and employees.
Interested car shoppers can visit the dealership online at http://www.lehightonkia.com. Current Kia owners can also book their service appointment on the dealership website. Buyers can get in touch with the dealership by dialing 484-464-0945.
