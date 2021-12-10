MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Journey from Hell": an action-packed journey across a dangerous landscape. "The Journey from Hell" is the creation of published author Coy Roper, a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who carries a bachelor's degree, three master's degrees, and a PhD. Now retired from teaching at the college level, he spends time crafting a variety of written works. Roper became a widower in 2020 after the loss of his beloved wife, Sharlotte.
Roper shares, "In 1877, two old friends, former members of Quantrell's Raiders, meet again at a bank in Hell, a town in far west Texas. One is there to rob the bank, the other—the town's sheriff—foils the robbery. In the pursuit that follows, the robber saves the sheriff after his horse falls, and the two of them become friends again.
"They decide to head west and find a place where they can live in peace. On their way, they pick up others who need to find a sanctuary—a six-foot-six widowed preacher and his twelve-year-old daughter from Indiana, a twenty-one-year-old black musician/physician's assistant from Boston who has come west to seek his fortune, a twenty-year-old Mexican girl who grew up as a cowhand on a ranch in Colorado, a six-month-old baby named Peter, and a Jersey cow named Pansy!
"On their journey they experience adventures (and misadventures) with Indians and outlaws and others. Finally, they arrive at the town where they will settle—New Canaan, in New Mexico territory. Problems remain, but a final gunfight with the Hank Dandy gang gives them rest—and romance—at the end of their journey from Hell."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Coy Roper's new book calls back to classic Western novels with a faith-based spin.
Roper presents a fun and imaginative tale of adventure that sees an unlikely troupe caught up in unexpected situations.
Consumers can purchase "The Journey from Hell" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Journey from Hell," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing