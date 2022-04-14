"DOLLSPEL: A Raggedy Ann Collector's Collection of Inspirational Essays" from Christian Faith Publishing author Cozette Stacy Nowak covers eight key topics through a unique lens that will leave readers with plenty of food for thought.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "DOLLSPEL: A Raggedy Ann Collector's Collection of Inspirational Essays": a creative and entertaining opportunity for personal and spiritual growth. "DOLLSPEL: A Raggedy Ann Collector's Collection of Inspirational Essays" is the creation of published author Cozette Stacy Nowak, a retired high school literature teacher and counselor who was Mrs. South Carolina Senior 2002.
Nowak shares, "Uniqueness. You are holding it in your hands. Open DOLLSPEL, this most unusual series of enrichment essays, to find a childhood favorite, the iconic Raggedy Ann (Andy, too), contributing ably to adult sensibilities. The moppet muse 'comes alive' for the author in order to share her precepts and induce reflective thoughts on eight topics of substantive interest to grown-ups.
"This simple-to-sublime literary route allows any-aged adult to see that things often go awry for us because we lose sight of the simplest attributes learned in our youth, especially kindness and goodness. Pronounced correctly, DOLLSPEL sounds like gospel, which is a huge clue as to the content. Raggedy softness, brightness and whimsey once made us feel good. Within these pages, Raggedy wisdom attempts to help us do good, making our world a more welcoming and more beautiful place, where we can all live together harmoniously.
"Disclaimer: The characters Raggedy Ann and Andy were created by Johnny Gruelle.
"The names and depictions of Raggedy Ann and Andy are trademarks of Simon & Schuster, Inc."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cozette Stacy Nowak's new book offers thoughtful reflections and compelling lessons of faith within eight articulate essays.
From motherhood to memory, Nowak shares an engaging and uniquely crafted discussion for adults based upon Raggedy precepts of goodness and kindness.
