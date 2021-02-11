PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Within 36 hours of Zillow's announcement that they acquired Showing Time, a Realtor owned Transaction Management company named CPros has launched a national competitor.
CPros CEO Jason Conner had this to say: "Many Realtors are concerned with Zillow's continuing encroachment into the Real Estate Agent's business. It started by selling our own leads back to us, and now they have the audacity to form a brokerage and to buy our most prominent vehicle to show homes. Enough is enough. We are launching Showing Central as a direct competitor to Showing Time to give agents more options. We will never sell the agent's data or work to replace the function of the Real Estate agent."
The launch comes with a moving video of Conner, 36, speaking about his passion for Real Estate agents and the industry. In it, he not only encourages agents to sign up for this new service, but also to sign a petition asking the National Association of Realtors to investigate the acquisition.
The new service is first available only to agents in Delaware and Pennsylvania, and the company has announced an aggressive plan to be in all 50 states by year's end.
