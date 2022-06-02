"Morningstar" from Christian Faith Publishing author CR Petersen takes readers into the mysterious unknown as a group of friends seek out the truth behind a shocking disappearance.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Morningstar": a gripping suspense novel. "Morningstar" is the creation of published author CR Petersen, who has worked with children and teens with developmental disabilities and/or difficulties with mental health and their parents for the past three decades. He is married with four children and six grandchildren.
Petersen shares, "Morningstar by author CR Petersen is a cleverly written journey of Anna, a young girl who is moved from her big city life and privilege to a rural setting in Utah. Nothing she has been used to compares to this new life and surroundings, including what she thought were important in life.
"This journey includes Anna's discovery of the disappearance of an entire family who lived there prior and an unsolved murder. Anna, along with her newfound friends, is determined to solve this disappearance and murder.
"This investigation takes the reader on a journey that includes fascinating Native American history, culture and values, as well as the real life mysteries, and subsequent teachings of space and time, and the finding of love in the most unexpected way.
"This novel has it all. Lots of twists and turns as the author paints a vivid picture of what life is all about and what it means to build and trust strong friendships as they are thrust into a mysterious unknown that is thrilling to read! —Karen Daniels"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, CR Petersen's new book will shock and delight the imagination as readers find themselves caught up in an incredible journey for the truth.
