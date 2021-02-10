MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Story of St. Morris": an illustrated read about the journey of a devout and brave Christian soldier-turned-martyr who strongly believes in the Gospel and in the power of the Lord. "Story of St. Morris" is the creation of published author Craig "C.D." Thomas, a detective with the city's domestic violence unit. He is a gifted poet recognized by the National Poets Society.
Thomas shares, "The story of St. Morris is the tale of the Christian martyr of African heritage who stood strong in his Christian faith against the most powerful on earth at that time, Ancient Rome, refusing to compromise his beliefs, standing steadfast in honor until the bitter end. Morris, armed with a weapon that guaranteed victory and heroic bravery, stood as an example to Christians everywhere and became the patron saint of chivalry. Children and adults alike will be inspired to walk in faith this legendary hero's example."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Craig "C.D." Thomas's new book is a brilliant tome of a life guided by a strong faith in God. Here, readers will witness the immense bravery of a believer.
