"Angel on the Porch: Story of a Loving Autistic Family" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Craig deSteiguer and Ann Carr is an emotional journey of an autistic boy who conquers personal adversities to become a successful writer.
Craig deSteiguer spent his career in the energy industry and enjoys sharing his love of poetry, including his own poems about life, faith, and blessings, and learning about cultures. Ann Carr is a well-traveled mother and wife who retired as the chief of staff to the Montgomery County Judge.
Craig deSteiguer and Ann Carr share, "Adam popped up again in his usual manner and said he must finish the yard now because it was getting late, and he needed to get home. I reminded him not to leave without the book I wanted him to read. As he finished the yard and putting the old burlap potato mesh sacks full of leaves out for the garbage collection, he walked back to the front porch to say goodbye. I handed him the book with Walt Whitman's poetry and asked him to read some of his poems in the book. I explained who Walt Whitman was during the civil war as America's poet who described the horrors of war to the country. I asked Adam to read a poem first and then read it again out loud to see how it sounded to him. Adam agreed and took the book and left, wandering down the sidewalk heading home. Again, the late afternoon fresh breeze brought the scent of freshly raked grass through the air as the shading of the trees covered more as the sun headed west to rest into the night."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Craig deSteiguer and Ann Carr's new book follows the story of an autistic boy born in a Jewish refugee family during WWII. After learning to read and write poetry, the boy finds success in literature and teaches others that self-confidence comes from the heart.
