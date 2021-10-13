KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a 19-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the renowned Crash Proof Retirement® Educational Events, hosted by Crash Proof Retirement, LLC Founder Phil Cannella and CEO Joann Small made their triumphant return to the William Penn Inn. Nearly 100 American retirees were in attendance and eager to learn more about the exclusive Crash Proof Retirement® System and what the Crash Proof Retirement® Team could do to protect their hard-earned nest egg. Retirement Phase Expert Phil Cannella spoke to a captivated audience who diligently notated the all-important Crash Proof Principles, which are necessary to ensure peace of mind during a retiree's golden years.
Cannella projected confidence in the Crash Proof Retirement® System and orated with passion as he expounded on the importance of operating on a foundation of truth and logic in the financial industry—an industry which is stacked strongly against the everyday investor. "I'm angry for you and how the financial industry is treating you, and how this current federal government is controlling you, and how they're coming down the superhighway of retirement to take your retirement accounts away," Cannella proclaimed to the audience. "There are speed bumps called inflation, there's potholes called market crashes, but how about a brick wall called the federal government coming down the highway to tax and take—TNT." Members of the audience were enthralled with Cannella's wisdom, which he gained during his illustrious 47-year career, vigorously working as a consumer advocate for Americans in or near retirement.
One area of work that Cannella expressed as a focal point of his career was the topic of long-term care expenses. For decades, Cannella has provided cutting-edge research on the topic of long-term care and relayed how important it is for consumers to not only protect their health and the health of their spouse, but to also safeguard the nest egg they have accumulated during their working years. Linda, a prospective Crash Proof Consumer, specifically came to the event to hear about long-term care protections after witnessing the damaging financial impact that her father-in-law endured when her mother-in-law became ill. "When it's my time, or my spouse's time, I want to have my family by my side and I want to be in the comfort of my home," Linda stated after the event. "I like the way Phil spoke. He was honest and I think that I would be safe if I did do the long-term care with [Crash Proof Retirement®]."
Standing at the front of the room, Cannella also educated audience members about the dangers of the securities industry. Hard-hitting expert interviews with industry professionals, such as the former Inspector General for the Securities and Exchange Commission, H. David Kotz, were used to highlight this point. "I'm going to expose you to the Securities and Exchange Commission that regulates the brokerage houses in this country; it regulates the Vanguards, the Fidelity Investments, it regulates Fisher Investments, Morgan Stanley," Cannella listed as he introduced his exclusive sit-down interview with Kotz. "This is the sheriff that regulates those outlaws that put your money, your future at risk. At no risk to them—none." After showing these eye-opening interviews to the audience, Cannella presented for the first time real, redacted financial statements from actual Crash Proof Retirement clients to demonstrate in greater detail how the Crash Proof Investment Vehicles differentiate themselves from securities based on their performance during one of the most volatile economic years in history.
"People don't believe in 'crash-proof' because they're so used to hearing what's going on in the market," said Mitch Draptkin of Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. "The fact that he put facts and figures about the Crash Proof [Vehicles] on the screen really solidifies the fact that it's for real, it exists." Ronald Allebach, of Worcester, Pennsylvania also commented on Phil showing the audience real returns, stating, "I thought that was very impressive. I don't know any other place that would have done something like that."
One of the most impactful moments of the evening came at the end of the event when two Crash Proof Consumers made an impromptu appearance to recount their 11 years of success with the exclusive Crash Proof Retirement® System and how they achieved double-digit interest returns during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We had two accounts with over 12%, we had two more with over 15%, we had another account with 22%, and our last big account was 26%," recalled Carl Moyer, of Harleysville, Pennsylvania. "I roughly make $20,000 a year working part-time and I said isn't this interesting, I've worked two years for $40,000 and sit in my EZ-Chair and made $40,000 doing nothing with one account." When Carl was finished, he handed the microphone to his wife Sandy, who also offered praise for the Crash Proof Retirement® Team. "The way you handle what you say is not fiction, it's fact, and as you go through this, you'll understand what trust really means because after 11 years you go into that office and the people care about you," Sandy Moyer commended. "They're interested in keeping you safe after all the years that you've dedicated to saving."
The kind words from the Moyers were met with a roaring applause from the audience and teary eyes from Cannella and Small, who have dedicated their lives to being advocates for consumers and helping Americans, like the Moyers, achieve peace of mind and security in retirement. Phil Cannella, Joann Small, and the entire Crash Proof Retirement® Team will be hosting another in-person educational event on October 19, 2021, at the Springfield Country Club. Call 1-800-722-9728 or visit http://crashproofretirement.com to reserve your seat or find out more information about the exclusive Crash Proof Retirement® System.
Crash Proof Retirement, LLC is a one-of-a-kind consumer advocacy retirement planning financial firm, with offices located in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania and West Palm Beach, Florida that's dedicated to protecting investors' nest eggs. Run by Founder Phil Cannella and CEO Joann Small, these executives lead from the front with their very own specifically tailored Crash Proof Retirement® System. While Cannella and Small have traveled different paths throughout their careers, they eventually joined forces with a common goal to educate the public about the dangers of Wall Street's high-risk securities, economic disasters, bankruptcies, government takeovers, and much more. Cannella and Small have protected more than 5,000 consumers using the Crash Proof Retirement® System and have made it their mission to create a consumer advocacy firm that investors can rely on and have peace of mind throughout retirement.
