"Maintaining Sanity in the Midst of Unrelenting Oppression: The Continuing Saga of People of African Descent in America" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Creigs C. Beverly, PhD and Olivia D. Beverly, PhD is a thought-provoking look into methods used by people of African descent to cope with the myriad challenges faced in the past and present.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Maintaining Sanity in the Midst of Unrelenting Oppression: The Continuing Saga of People of African Descent in America": a potent reminder of the significance of Black resiliency. "Maintaining Sanity in the Midst of Unrelenting Oppression: The Continuing Saga of People of African Descent in America" is the creation of published authors Creigs C. Beverly, PhD and Olivia D. Beverly, PhD.
Creigs C. Beverly, PhD and Olivia D. Beverly, PhD share, "When asked by the publisher of this manuscript to write a brief statement for the cover of this book, we were immediately driven to the second stanza of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' by James Weldon Johnson and J.R. Rosamond Johnson.
"The second stanza says,
'Stony the road we trod
Bitter the chastening rod
Felt in the days when hope unborn had died
Yet with a steady beat
Have not our weary feet
Come to the place for which our fathers sighed?
We have come over a way that with tears has been watered
We have come, treading our path through the blood of the slaughtered
Out from the gloomy past
Till now we stand at last
Where the white gleam of our bright star is cast'
"To our sisters and brothers, keep praying, keep singing, and keep going to safe places to cry! Our sanity demands."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Creigs C. Beverly, PhD and Olivia D. Beverly, PhD's new book offers a thoughtful and empowering message that explores a key aspect of the history and current relevance of the Black experience in America.
Consumers can purchase "Maintaining Sanity in the Midst of Unrelenting Oppression: The Continuing Saga of People of African Descent in America" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Maintaining Sanity in the Midst of Unrelenting Oppression: The Continuing Saga of People of African Descent in America," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing