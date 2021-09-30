LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emmes, a leading global full-service clinical research organization (CRO), together with its rare disease CRO Orphan Reach, today announced it has signed a new five-year service agreement to extend its current relationship with Eurofins Central Laboratory.
Emmes is dedicated to helping private sector, government, non-profit and academic partners achieve their biopharmaceutical development and human health goals. Emmes possesses experience across a broad range of therapeutic areas, with specializations in Vaccines and Infectious Diseases, Ophthalmology, and Hematology. Their recently acquired CRO Orphan Reach is dedicated to clinical research in orphan and rare diseases. With approximately 7,000 rare diseases affecting 300 million people worldwide, and currently only 5% of rare diseases having an approved treatment, clinical trial research in rare diseases continues to be a top priority for Emmes. The Emmes – Orphan Reach synergetic approach demonstrates its commitment to advancing public health and addressing unmet medical needs for all populations.
Eurofins Central Laboratory, a member of the Eurofins BioPharma Services division of the Eurofins Group, will be providing global safety and efficacy testing as well as dedicated biomarker services in support of Emmes and Orphan Reach's clinical drug development programs across their respective therapeutic areas.
The agreement builds upon the existing relationship between Emmes, Orphan Reach and Eurofins Central Laboratory; with over 900 laboratories worldwide, the Eurofins Group offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of analytical testing methods, and global coverage.
Notes to Editors:
For more information, please visit http://www.eurofinscentrallaboratory.com or contact:
Mr. Tracy Hendershott
Vice President Commercial Operations
Eurofins BioPharma Services, Laboratory Testing
Phone: +1 717 925 6642
E-mail: TracyHendershott@eurofins.com
About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis
Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is the global leader in food, environment, and pharmaceutical product testing. It is also one of the market leaders in testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialized and molecular clinical diagnostic testing.
With 55,000 staff across a network of 900 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.
Eurofins shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.
About Eurofins Central Laboratory
Eurofins Central Laboratory, headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA and a member of Eurofins Scientific, a global leader in testing and laboratory services, is a pure-play leading Central Laboratory with extensive experience in Phases I-IV clinical trials, and works with top Pharma, Biotech, and CROs to support drug development through laboratory testing, assay development and validation, including Bioanalytical testing. Eurofins Central Laboratory has the informational infrastructure, project management, data management and clinical investigator support, analytical capabilities and experience to develop and run assays in CAP/CLIA and GCLP regulatory frameworks in support of drug and vaccine development.
About Emmes
Founded in 1977, Emmes is a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization dedicated to excellence in supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. The company's clients include numerous agencies and institutes of the U.S. federal government and a wide range of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies throughout the world. To learn more about how our research is making a positive impact on human health, go to the Emmes website at http://www.emmes.com
About Orphan Reach
Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Orphan Reach has built a reputation for outstanding clinical research addressing rare diseases. Created in 2002, the company has management teams in Europe, Asia and the U.S., and supports patients with rare diseases in more than 70 countries. The team's goal is to accelerate access to new treatments in a wide range of orphan therapeutic areas. To learn more, please visit the Orphan Reach website: http://www.orphan-reach.com.
Important disclaimer:
This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantees can be made as to their completeness or validity.
Media Contact
Tracy Hendershott, Eurofins Central Laboratory, +1 717 925 6642, TracyHendershott@eurofins.com
SOURCE Eurofins Central Laboratory