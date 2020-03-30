YARDLEY, Pa., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) today announced notice of a change in the location of and voting method for its Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on April 23, 2020 at 9:30 AM, Eastern Time. Due to the ongoing public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the travel and public gathering restrictions being imposed throughout Pennsylvania as a result thereof, the Annual Meeting has been changed to be held in a virtual meeting format to support the health and well‑being of the Company's shareholders, employees and their families. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person this year.
Shareholders as of the close of business on March 3, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting, who desire to vote electronically before the day of the virtual Annual Meeting must go to www.proxyvote.com and enter the 16-digit control number found on their updated proxy cards to be distributed beginning today, or their voting instruction forms previously distributed. If you are a record owner of Company shares who has already voted using the original proxy card, you must cast your vote again with the updated proxy card for the virtual Annual Meeting for your vote to be counted. Beneficial owners who have already voted do not need to vote again.
Shareholders as of the close of business on March 3, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting, can attend the virtual meeting. To participate in the virtual Annual Meeting and/or vote during the Annual Meeting, shareholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on their updated proxy cards to be distributed beginning today, or their voting instruction forms previously distributed, at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CCK2020 on the day of the meeting.
For additional information regarding how shareholders may access, vote and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company's Notice of Change of Location and Voting Method for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2020.
About Crown Holdings, Inc.
Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.
For more information, contact:
Thomas A. Kelly, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (215) 698-5341, or
Thomas T. Fischer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, (215) 552-3720