MEADVILLE, Pa., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Three Little Boys" is a story of three boys who journey out into the world to find where they belong. "The Three Little Boys" is the work of business owner Crystal Daniels-Carter, who provides services for the elderly and disabled in the community.
Daniels-Carter writes, "This is the story of three little boys that set out on their own journey to figure out where they belong and what path they want to take. Through trial and error, they realize there is only one pathway that leads to everlasting happiness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Crystal Daniels-Carter's light-hearted, inspiring piece is great for children who are looking forward to venturing out on their own.
A person of faith herself, this book is a reflection of her own life and family. Crystal Daniels-Carter began writing children's stories to feed her own son's curiosity about the world, "The Three Little Boys" being one of them.
View a synopsis of "The Three Little Boys" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Three Little Boys" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Three Little Boys," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing