"The Relationship" from Christian Faith Publishing author Crystal Evans is a charmingly open discussion of key personal and spiritual moments experienced by the author.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Relationship": a thoughtful and reflective look back on a life lived in varying degrees of faith. "The Relationship" is the creation of published author Crystal Evans, a graduate of the University of North Carolina who uses a degree in social work to help the homeless community.
Evans shares, "The story begins with the daily routine of a woman who is discovering who she really is. During her uncertain state of being, she just goes back in time and shares with the reader about every intimate moment in her life.
"Even more amazing, she takes you on this journey with her and God while revealing his presence in your life as well. She bluntly asks, 'God, what did I do wrong?' She goes on to describe the ways that God speaks to her and the importance of having a relationship with God. Each chapter and each section within chapters offer a new experience, which might feel a bit like a reality show, yet this book is clearly about the presence of God.
"You will never read another Christian-based book such as this. The author demonstrates a very humanlike experience as a Christian. This book offers a realistic view of being a follower of Christ. The author's story is welcoming and thought-provoking.
"This book and the following six connectors to 'The Relationship' was written with the hope that others become open and willing to be honest about their life journey and, ultimately, develop a relationship with God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Crystal Evans's new book tells her experiences as a hopeful Christian and the peaks and valleys that have led to her current life experience.
Evans shares in hopes of empowering others to face their personal and spiritual struggles head-on in order to deepen their connections with God.
