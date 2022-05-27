"My Life Without God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Crystal Holroyd is an emotionally charged memoir that examines the far-reaching effects of sexual abuse and how one woman managed to build anew and find hope once again.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Life Without God": a potent memoir with a powerful message for victims of abuse. "My Life Without God" is the creation of published author Crystal Holroyd, a wife, a mother of four beautiful daughters, and a grandmother who resides in Massachusetts where she was born and raised.
Holroyd shares, "She didn't know where she belonged. She just wanted to fit in and be that girl everyone wanted to meet. She was absolutely everywhere mentally, and you could say physically as well. She had no direction or plan. She just did what she wanted, and she knew everything. So she thought. She looked around and wanted to scream out loud, 'Why me?'
"She didn't understand herself. She felt everything was taken away from her.
"She lived in a whirlwind of confusion. Would she make it? With so many questions, she still did not have anyone to speak to. If she did, she was afraid of the response. Trapped with her secrets, she felt there was no escape. Today she shares these secrets with you.
"Her prayer is that her journey will help you and that you will know you are not alone."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Crystal Holroyd's new book will pull at the heartstrings as readers discover a dangerous secret that stole a young girl's innocence.
Holroyd shares in hopes of encouraging others who have face similar circumstances to hold onto hope and trust in God.
