MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 14, 2022 -- "The Miracle Worker Conscious": an enjoyable tale that takes readers on a unique journey of faith. "The Miracle Worker Conscious" is the creation of published author Crystal Moss, a graduate of Ashford University who carries a degree in sports and recreational management.
Moss shares, "As he walked through the castle to search for his daughter, he came upon a room whose door had a name written on it; the name was Mirabelle. His heart started to beat fast as he pushed the door open. His eyes saw the coffin sitting in the room, and he began to realize that he was in his dream that he had been having for so long. He began to pray outside of the room and then entered and closed his eyes. He stepped to the coffin slowly and laid his hand on it; he wept with pain and agony in his heart. He then opened the coffin and grabbed Mirabelle with his eyes still closed. When he got her over his shoulder, he began to rub her on her back and pray for her because he knew that's what she would want. A few minutes later, he heard a small voice say, 'Hi, Daddy.'
"He had everything a king could have ever wanted, but his task was far greater than he expected. Running a kingdom blind is what King Hector had to do. Keeping his spiritual life balanced with a wife and child, not knowing whom to trust and who were backstabbers—all while trying to regain his eyesight, but behind everything, he's going through, there's a reason."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Crystal Moss's new book will draw readers in from the start as King Hector sets forth to see what destiny awaits.
Moss shares a compelling narrative with unexpected twists and a cast of affable characters that each bring a unique quality to the tale.
