PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CS McKee capped off its 90th anniversary year in 2021 with new products, new additions to its investment management team and record growth in assets under management.
At year end, CS McKee's assets under management stood at $9.9 billion, a 38% annual increase which was powered largely by strong organic flows and supplemented by a strategic acquisition which significantly boosted its multi-asset capabilities.
"It's been an extraordinary year for our firm, and we could not have achieved it without the efforts of our exceptionally talented and hardworking colleagues," said Mark Gensheimer, President of CS McKee. "As we start 2022, we believe we have never been in a better position to meet the investment needs of our consultant partners and institutional clients," he said.
Through its relationship with parent North Square Investments, McKee also made a successful entry into the retail market by sub-advising the North Square McKee Bond Fund (NMKBX) which completed its first full year of operations while surpassing over $100M of assets - a key milestone.
McKee also entered the fast-growing ETF arena, partnering with AdvisorShares to bring two strategies to market in this increasingly desirable product format. Following on its becoming a recent signatory to the UNPRI in 2020, McKee agreed to sub-advise the AdvisorShares North Square McKee ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: MENV). Given its significant expertise in shorter duration fixed income strategies, McKee also agreed to sub-advise the AdvisorShares North Square McKee Core Reserves ETF (NYSE Arca: HOLD).
In connection with parent North Square's acquisition of $760M of mutual fund and separate account assets from Stadion Money Management in June, the portfolio management team of Paul Frank, Brad Thompson, CFA, and Clayton Wilkin, CFA, joined CS McKee where they assumed responsibility for managing these alternative and asset allocation strategies and augmented a broader McKee investment team who now collectively manage more than $2.0 billion in multi-asset portfolios as of year-end.
"We are delighted to congratulate our CS McKee colleagues for an outstanding year, and to once again gratefully acknowledge the exceptional value they have provided to clients," said Mark Goodwin, Co-Founder and CEO of North Square, the parent company of CS McKee. "We look forward to CS McKee's continued success in the years to come."
About CS McKee
CS McKee is an institutional investment management firm based in Pittsburgh, PA with over $9.9 billion under management as of December 31, 2021 in taxable fixed income, equity and multi-asset portfolios. The firm was founded in 1931 and became a Registered Investment Advisor in 1972. CS McKee's business was acquired by North Square in 2020. McKee's clients include pension funds, profit-sharing plans, reserve funds, operating funds and other financial assets for states, counties, municipalities, unions, financial service companies, corporations, endowments and foundations, hospitals, universities, religious organizations and other institutions. Learn more about CS McKee at csmckee.com.
About North Square
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, North Square Investments is an independent, multi-boutique investment firm dedicated to delivering differentiated active investment strategies to the market. North Square has an experienced senior management team comprised of seasoned professionals, a board composed of industry veterans including John Amboian, Neil Cummins and Brian Gaffney, and is backed by Estancia Capital Partners. As of December 31, 2021, North Square had over $1.2 billion of assets under management in 12 mutual funds. With North Square's ownership interests (majority and minority, respectively) in the distinctly branded firms of CS McKee and Oak Ridge Investments, collective assets under management and advisement totaled over $12 billion. Learn more about North Square Investments at northsquareinvest.com.
Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which must accompany precede this commentary. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.
CS McKee and North Square Investments, LLC are investment advisers registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about the companies' investment advisory services can be found in their respective Form ADV, which are available upon request. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
