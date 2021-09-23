MEDIA, Pa., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSS Tec is thrilled to announce the launch of an entirely brand-new website: http://www.CSS-Tec.com. The launch of this website comes with an effort to highlight the technical staffing services offered by CSS Tec (parent company, Contemporary Staffing Solutions). The CSS Tec website will serve to create a seamless user experience for IT job seekers and IT hiring managers.
Launched in 1998, CSS Tec is an IT staffing and services company that connects exceptional talent with employees nationwide. Named a Top Workplace by the Inquirer 2019-2021, CSS Tec works with employers to identify skilled and experienced professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and direct hire positions. Their technical recruiting expertise, decades of proven success and customizable solutions give hiring managers an edge in an increasingly competitive marketplace.
"We are excited to announce the revamped website for CSS Tec. The new site will offer a better client and candidate experience, demonstrating a clear understanding of the services provided specifically by CSS's Technology division and the industries and clients to which we serve. Additionally, our candidates will have a vastly improved experience navigating through the site in search for their next role," says Tom Verratti, CSS President.
CSS Tec works with employers and professionals in a wide variety of industries including energy & utility (E&U), banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), technology, retail, healthcare & life sciences (HCLS), mortgage, and manufacturing/supply chain. CSS Tec recruiters are experts in specific industries and skill disciplines, making them true partners in talent acquisition and developing solutions to help you achieve your objectives.
"Our new website allows us to showcase our strengths and highlight our competencies with varying customers nationwide. It provides insight into how CSS Tec is partnering with our existing customers, but also what our new customers can expect in their journey with us. The feel of the site represents our core values and unrelenting passion to succeed," says Connie Testa, CSS Tec Managing Director.
The new CSS Tec website includes features that will enhance the job search experience as well as the talent search for IT professionals. These features include: a simplified job board showcasing only Information Technology and Salesforce opportunities, a mobile-friendly experience, and a data library of trending IT topics and solutions.
About CSS Tec
CSS TEC is part of a family of companies underneath Contemporary Staffing Solutions, a national staffing and services organization. CSS has been in business since 1994, dedicated to providing the best quality and flexible delivery models to our customers. CSS Tec provides staffing solutions for employers across a variety of industries nationwide. Our unwavering commitment to quality, flexible delivery models, and ability to be process adept has positioned us among the leaders in the IT Staffing Industry. Our tenured team of recruiters are committed to finding highly skilled resources dedicated to the technology domain. Learn more here.
CSS Tec's Sister Companies:
- CSS Professional Staffing Group
- CSS ProSearch
- CSSvSource
- Peergenics | A Salesforce Consulting Partner
