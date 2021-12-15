MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Unconditional Love": a lovely ode to true, unconditional love that will draw at the heartstrings. "Unconditional Love" is the creation of published authors Curt Young & Frank Snyder. Young is a loving husband and resident of East Tennessee. Snyder is a loving husband, father, and grandfather who also resides in Tennessee.
An excerpt from the book shares, "The authors collaborated in the book entitled Unconditional Love in an effort to show that as love develops between two people, God has His hand in nurturing these events. We make choices daily, some good and some not so good, that can stay with us for a lifetime. God has a way of interceding with these choices if you only let Him. The love between two people cannot be planned or even predicted. The sacrifice that each person must give and all the events that occur during the development is only a part of the wonderment of the true meaning of unconditional love. To be able to give up everything in life to do what is best for another person is truly a godly intercession. We look to the heavens and realize that God interceded to lead us in making the right decision. Trusting God in finding the right person to share your life with is a prayer that both Curt and Frank wish for you, resulting in you being able to say that you also have found unconditional love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Curt Young & Frank Snyder's new book is a uniquely enjoyable work that examines the beauty of love.
Young and Snyder share in hopes of inspiring others to seek an unconditional love like both authors have experienced in their lifetimes.
Consumers can purchase "Unconditional Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
