MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Fox and the Hen": a charming children's adventure on the farm. "The Fox and the Hen" is the creation of published author Curtis Carter, a native of New Mexico who served for three years with the Marine Corps after high school. Following military service, Carter returned to Belen, New Mexico, and has been lifelong member of the Church of Christ.
Carter shares, "A fox and a hen are an odd pair. You might like to see how they interact knowing that the hen is usually the fox's dinner. The hen is gullible and believes that they can be friends. Her friends are a little more than surprised to see them together."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Curtis Carter's new book is a fun-filled tale of caution that sometimes it is best to listen to those who are closest.
When a little hen brings home a sly fox, friends from all over try to warn of the looming danger. Will the little hen realize in time?
