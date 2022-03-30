"Go To Health!" from Christian Faith Publishing author Curtis Gross D.C. is an articulate discussion of the steps needed to change unhealthy habits and achieve the level of health and well-being that many aspire to.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Go To Health!": a useful resource for turning one's health around. "Go To Health!" is the creation of published author Curtis Gross D.C., who graduated from Westbury High School on Long Island in 1974. He went on to earn both a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and a Bachelor of Science in biology at the University of Hartford in December 1978. Gross then graduated from the New York Chiropractic College with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree in December of 1983. He has been in private practice in Middlebury Vermont for over 37 years.
Gross shares, "A lot of people think about it, but how many of us really make the effort to get to our optimal health? Why is it that so few are willing to work at making their life longer and more energetic? I believe it's because we either know what to do and aren't motivated, or we're motivated but don't know what to do. We need one source to provide both types of information. That's what you hold in your hands. Look at your life from a different point of view for inspiration and determination. This is what is often needed to get started. Now comes ideas to implement regarding several aspects of health. You can do this!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Curtis Gross D.C.'s new book will encourage readers seeking alternate methods to lasting health results.
Gross draws from years of personal and professional experience to offer inspiration to others on the path to rejuvenated health.
