MEADVILLE, Pa., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Church in End-Time Prophecy: Rapture or Resurrection?": a potent narrative of the end times. "The Church in End-Time Prophecy: Rapture or Resurrection?" is the creation of published author, Curtis Schulze, a devoted husband and Christian.
Schulze shares, "Today, the rapture of the church is one of the most disputed end-time topics in all the scriptures. No other end-time doctrine has divided the church more than this subject of the rapture. We have made this all about timing, rather than his return. Many are preoccupied with and distracted by their own particular prediction.
The purpose of this book is not to refute one position in favor of another, but to come against the church's obsession and preoccupation with timing. Our focus should be directed toward his return, and not fixed on timing. This is the testimony of the scriptures!
Whether he comes early, or whether he tarries, this does not matter to me. What matters to me is the readiness of the church! We need to be ready now and always if he comes early, but if delayed: we will need to be ready to go through the dark and difficult days ahead. We need to prepare our hearts now for what is coming lest it catch us off guard! We need to build our faith to stand under pressure, and we need to build our trust and confidence in Him now to keep us while in tribulation. We will need to settle the matter in our hearts concerning all those things coming on the earth, to lay our lives down at all cost! We will need to prepare our children and loved ones for the day ahead if the Lord tarry.
If the Lord did return today, most would not be ready to evacuate! If he were to delay his coming, most are unprepared for the dark and difficult days ahead. I am afraid for the church! I am afraid many will fall away if the rapture does not occur as expected. I am afraid many are taking this too lightly, thinking they are guaranteed a seat on the rapture express but will be left behind because of complacency and indifference toward Christ and the gospel. Either way you look at it, the church is neither ready to leave, nor ready to go through!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Curtis Schulze's new book is a thought-provoking discussion of the power of God and the church's teachings regarding the rapture.
Schulze encourages readers to truly reflect and determine if they are prepared for Jesus to return and how they can change to better prepare.
