LANCASTER, Pa., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recently launched custom engagement ring company Wove is quickly emerging as a preferred destination for modern-day couples looking for one-of-a-kind engagement rings. The company has incorporated a custom replica ring at-home try-on into their bespoke process. This allows couples to try on a replica of the engagement ring they want before finalizing their purchase.
With more American couples now preferring to shop for their engagement ring online, there is still hesitation surrounding the decision to buy your ring sight unseen. Responding to this emerging market trend, Wove put together an experience that allows the ring wearer to try their engagement ring on first. Since Wove creates custom engagement rings, the replica rings are all created specifically for each individual client.
Wove's experience blends the personal feeling of a local jeweler with the convenience of online shopping. Unlike the traditional process of buying an engagement ring, Wove allows shoppers to
- Create a unique engagement ring with the help of expert designers
- Receive an exact replica of the ring to try on at home
- Design and make a ring from scratch with expert craftsmanship and a rigorous quality control process.
Wove is the brainchild of Andrew Woglemuth and Brian Elliott, former Army Rangers who initially wanted to help fellow service members stationed overseas design and try out custom engagement rings risk-free. Following an impressive debut, they started receiving requests from couples in the US. Couples particularly loved the idea of being able to keep their replica as an 'Adventure Ring' because it allowed them to showcase their engagement without the fear of the real ring getting lost or stolen.
"Our replica ring process was developed because there is a lot of uncertainty when buying an engagement ring online. We want to eliminate this fear of not knowing what you're going to get and put clients at ease by providing them with a replica to try on first," mentions Brian.
