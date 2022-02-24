MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "If God Has Not Disqualified You, Do Not Disqualify Yourself": a potent reminder that all are God's children who he has deemed worthy. "If God Has Not Disqualified You, Do Not Disqualify Yourself" is the creation of published author Cynthia A. Brathwaite, an ordained minister and lead pastor at Promise Worship Center in Braintree, Massachusetts, where she serves along with her husband, Elder Carson Brathwaite.
Brathwaite shares, "Who told you that you were disqualified? What labels are you still wearing? What words still taunt you? What images still haunt you? Who said the unthinkable, and did the unimaginable to you?
"You are more than what was done to you, more than what you have been labeled, more than the name-calling, more than your feelings, more than your appearance, more than your mistakes, and much, much, more. You are a champion. You are more than a conqueror.
"Isn't it time that you unwrap, unpack, release, and discover the warrior inside of you? Dive in and discover the power to live your life the way God intended.
"If God Has Not Disqualified You, Do Not Disqualify Yourself delivers a God's eye view to power and victory over insecurity, fear, low self-esteem, and the feelings of not being good enough, and inspires you to see yourself as God sees you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cynthia A. Brathwaite's new book will encourage and empower as readers reflect and seek ways to promote growth and healing within their lives.
Brathwaite draws from personal experience and study to explore the work needed to take up the mantle of a chosen child of God and turn away from feelings of inferiority.
