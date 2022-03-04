MEADVILLE, Pa., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Why This, Why Me, and Why Now? Keys for Survival in Perilous Times That Will Help You to Understand God's Will for Your Life as You Face Daily Challenges": a satisfying and inspiring devotional opportunity. "Why This, Why Me, and Why Now? Keys for Survival in Perilous Times That Will Help You to Understand God's Will for Your Life as You Face Daily Challenges" is the creation of published author Cynthia Finklea, a loving wife who is a part of the pastoral and elder staff at Lamb's Chapel Christian Center.
Finklea shares, "Do you feel lost and misunderstood? If you do, this book is what you need. Are you seeking hope, a stronger foundation to get you through life's journey? This book will help you through. In the life of David, you will find your path to the top of the mountain God has called, appointed, and anointed just for you. There is a treasure inside of you. Open, read, and see what God has just for you!
"Question: what are you waiting for?
"Remember to take small steps in life; do not leap giant steps. If you do, you will jump over someone or something that's key to your survival. If there are giant steps you to take, then let God direct you in taking them. David could have taken giant steps to remove himself away from the forces of Saul against him, but he didn't. In the struggles of life, you need to walk it out. David did not run from Saul because he was fearful even though he had concerns for his safety along the way. This is how life is. We will have concerns. We cannot allow these concerns to cause us to take miss steps along the way, leaping when God has not instructed you to do so.
"David ran from Saul because he knew he could have easily killed him. David was a skillful man of war. Recognizing his skill and the will of God are two different things. That's why it was important that David faced all the challenges with his feet planted in the Lord who fought his battles. When you do this, you will end up in a place in life where you can walk to your place of victory into the powerful hands of God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cynthia Finklea's new book will challenge and encourage readers to seek a deeper connection to God's word.
