MEADVILLE, Pa., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Papa and Mama Goose: Book of Rhymes": a great source of delight and valuable lessons for kids to enjoy as it brings twelve various tales filled with rhyme. "Papa and Mama Goose: Book of Rhymes" is the creation of published author Cynthia H. Turner, a devoted wife of over fifty years, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, minister, and, most recently, author. She is a retired educator with over thirty-five years of teaching experience and a loving community leader.
Turner shares, "Momma and Papa Goose Book of Rhymes is an interactive experience for all types of families. With easy-to-follow stories, this book is designed to include all members of the family while instilling a biblical foundation. The book of rhymes has twelve anecdotal stories with reference to common nursery rhymes. These stories create interest in learning about the Bible in a simple way, and parents and children can draw on their own imaginations while reading through these familiar stories. The content is authentic, and parents can reference scripture to open the door to future conversations about spiritual lessons. The versatility of the book allows for children of all ages to read alone or in groups with anticipation and excitement."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cynthia H. Turner's new book is a brilliant collection of tales designed for the entire family as it brings forward lessons of the Bible in a fun, easy-to-understand way that is fit for all ages.
View a synopsis of "Papa and Mama Goose: Book of Rhymes" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Papa and Mama Goose: Book of Rhymes" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Papa and Mama Goose: Book of Rhymes," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
