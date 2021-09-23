MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Narrible the Harrible's Awesome Invention!": a fun-filled adventure with an important message. "Narrible the Harrible's Awesome Invention!" is the creation of published author Cynthia K. Burley, who lives in the Midwest and is a wife and mother of six children, three "in-law" children, and five grandchildren.
Burley shares, "Have you ever been asked to do a big job? Wasn't it easier to get it done when you had help and worked together as a team? Well, in the beautiful little village of Tinkerville, winter was just around the corner. God tells Narrible in a dream how to make life easier by bringing the water from the big waterfall into the homes of all the tinkers and gnutes. But when things don't go as planned, will Narrible give up? Or with the help of God, will his gnute friends strive to do what seems to be impossible?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cynthia K. Burley's new book is the second installment in the author's inspirational series.
Burley writes to share God's love and to entertain the imaginations of young readers everywhere.
View a synopsis of "Narrible the Harrible's Awesome Invention!" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Narrible the Harrible's Awesome Invention!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Narrible the Harrible's Awesome Invention!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
