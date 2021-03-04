MEADVILLE, Pa., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How to Rock at Your Studies: A College Instructor's View on Building Resilience and Better Study Habits in 7 Unique Steps": an instructor's compelling exposition that presents a few unique and effective steps that will guarantee progress for the student. "How to Rock at Your Studies: A College Instructor's View on Building Resilience and Better Study Habits in 7 Unique Steps" is the creation of published author Cynthia M. Aldridge, an author and education advocate with a vision to create lasting positive change in underserved socioeconomic communities. She is also deeply dedicated to imparting students with the tools they need to pave their way to academic success.
Aldridge shares, "Have you ever sat down to study but did not know where to start? Do all of your papers seem to get lost in the clutter? Do you have classroom anxiety? Are you afraid you may fail your classes or won't make any friends?
"In 7 unique steps, How to Rock at Your Studies will help you to build academic confidence and make better grades! It doesn't matter if your major is Archeology or Zoology or anything in between—the best learning practices are universal. It is important to know how to study, before you even sit down to study, or you just may be wasting precious time.
"Consider this book your college blueprint; as it will give you all of the essential tools and techniques that you need.
"In How to Rock at Your Studies, you will get:
- Step-by-step examples of proven learning strategies that work in any field of studies
- Tips on defeating procrastination
- Time management strategies
- A guide to building confidence and resilience
- Plus, advice straight from the mouth of the author's own straight A students"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cynthia M. Aldridge's new book is an excellent key to success and better academic performance. This is a good roadmap for students to find their way and be confident as they walk in their academic journeys.
From an instructor's perspective, this work will surely give a great help to many students.
View a synopsis of "How to Rock at Your Studies: A College Instructor's View on Building Resilience and Better Study Habits in 7 Unique Steps" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "How to Rock at Your Studies: A College Instructor's View on Building Resilience and Better Study Habits in 7 Unique Steps" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "How to Rock at Your Studies: A College Instructor's View on Building Resilience and Better Study Habits in 7 Unique Steps," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing