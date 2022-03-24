"Do like Elli Mae: and Stay Protected so no one else can get infected" from Christian Faith Publishing author Cynthia Shareen Dobbs is a fun and informative read for young ones who are learning about the dangers of viruses.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Do like Elli Mae: and Stay Protected so no one else can get infected": a thoughtful opportunity for discussing health practices with young readers. "Do like Elli Mae: and Stay Protected so no one else can get infected" is the creation of published author Cynthia Shareen Dobbs, a loving mother and grandmother who grew up in Colorado.
Dobbs shares, "Little Elli Mae continues to protect herself during the COVID-19 pandemic. She urges everyone else to do the same. Some of her neighbors, close friends, and relatives have fallen ill because of the virus, and she needs to express herself. She wants everyone to know that it is of the utmost importance to stay safe and protected so no one else can get infected. She shares a few stories about how the virus spreads, hoping that she, along with the rest of the world, can do what's necessary to vanquish this life-threatening supergerm. She wants everyone to stay safe and well."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cynthia Shareen Dobbs's new book will open conversation for parents, guardians, and teachers seeking to keep the young minds in their care safe from the coronavirus.
Dobbs shares in hopes of helping little ones stay safe and informed during an unprecedented time.
