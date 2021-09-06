MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Little Elli Mae Is Staying Safe and Well, So How About You?": a thoughtful opportunity to discuss the precautions one can take to avoid becoming ill. "Little Elli Mae Is Staying Safe and Well, So How About You?" is the creation of published author Cynthia Shareen Dobbs, a devoted mother and grandmother who has had a love for writing from a young age.
Dobbs shares, "Little Elli Mae has an inspiriting story she wants to share with the whole world. She starts to feel a bit uncertain about the way things are enveloping around her. She now has to face a lot of adversity that's going on in her life. She doesn't understand why she can't do all the fun things she used to do.
"After she learns about this perilous virus, her life starts to unravel. Though frightened and confused, she begins to understand it's not just her life that's been under attack, it's everyone's life. She needs answers and reassurance, so she looks for guidance and strength through God and her loving family. She becomes more aware and less fearful of her situation and starts doing what is necessary and important to stay safe and well. She can't wait to get back to her normal, simple life. She can't do this unless everyone else joins her in her struggles. There's an Elli Mae in all of us, so we all need to take heed and follow her example before it's too late. Don't hesitate. Elli Mae thanks you from the bottom of her heart. It's up to you; let's make a start."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cynthia Shareen Dobbs's new book is a lyrical cautionary tale with an encouraging message.
Dobbs writes in hopes of reassuring young readers about the frightening realities of the ongoing pandemic.
View a synopsis of "Little Elli Mae Is Staying Safe and Well, So How About You?" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Little Elli Mae Is Staying Safe and Well, So How About You?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Little Elli Mae Is Staying Safe and Well, So How About You?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
