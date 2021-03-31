MEADVILLE, Pa., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dragonflies" is an uplifting short story about a special dragonfly. "Dragonflies" is the work of published author Cynthia Weaver, a compassionate and hardworking mother who loves her family beyond measure.
Weaver shares, "Dragonflies are special and curious. They always seem to visit at just the moment to brighten your day. My precious children and family inspired me to dream big no matter how small you are!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cynthia Weaver's new book is an inspiriting story for children about a special dragonfly's daily adventures.
This short, beautifully illustrated work serves as a metaphor for children to spread their wings and fly as high and as far as they can.
View a synopsis of "Dragonflies" on YouTube.
Readers can purchase "Dragonflies" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Dragonflies," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
