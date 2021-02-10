MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Butterflies: The Transformation of a Woman": an uplifting account of true-life experiences and virtues on the stages of spiritual transformation in life and faith. "Butterflies: The Transformation of a Woman" is the creation of published author D.B. Brown, a wife, minister, founder of Sisters Linked in Christ's Kingdom, owner of Kisses from The Father Gluten Free and Vegan Baking Company, and writer.
Brown shares, "What do you do when the pieces are scattered? How do you find yourself when everything you thought you knew about yourself seems lost? Who do you turn to when the reflection in the mirror is someone you no longer know? When do you decide that it's time to transform, not only your life but also everything in it? The stages we go through in life, the encounters we have, and the moments that turn our lives in multiple directions are the very things we need to transform. Every butterfly is born a caterpillar. To some, that caterpillar is ugly and unattractive, its true purpose only very few of us know. Many of us just see the beautiful ending in the butterfly. But what does it take to get there? The place in life we are in now is most important, it's where we evolve, change, and transform. People will oftentimes say you have changed and you are not the same. Well, as you grow in God and transform, you shouldn't be the same. There should be something different in your walk, your talk, the way you live, and the way you think. As each person positively transforms into God's desired masterpiece, we should be in awe of amazement and joy of not only what God has done but that you were privileged to journey with them. Now, let me journey with you as you begin, start over, or pick up where you left off in transforming."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D.B. Brown's new book draws parallel wisdom of a caterpillar's metamorphosis into a beautiful butterfly to teach the idea of spiritual maturation according to God's design.
"Butterflies: The Transformation of a Woman" is an exemplary compendium that imparts the life-changing love and mercy of God that allows the blossoming of grace from within.
View the synopsis of "Butterflies: The Transformation of a Woman" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Butterflies: The Transformation of a Woman" at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Butterflies: The Transformation of a Woman," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing