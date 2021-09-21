MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Winning Principles: A story of Uncertainty, Faith, and Learning in Life and Business": a powerful tale of dedication and devotion. "Winning Principles: A story of Uncertainty, Faith, and Learning in Life and Business" is the creation of published author D.C. Work, a native of Pennsylvania who overcame a life-changing accident to reach successes only dreamed of.
Work shares, "Winning Principles is part a story of life and part business. The book chronicles the author's journey in life and also his journey through business. Through the book the author not only shares parts of his journeys but also shares with the reader lessons learned, which the author has developed into essential business principles. The author gives a detailed explanation of these principles and shows the importance of applying each. Anyone looking to improve their business or themselves individually will benefit from this read. Starting as a young man with a young family, the journey begins with a life-altering accident that forces the author to change professions and face a future of uncertainty. Along the journey, the author realizes how a little faith can lead to big things as God continually opened doors, gave insight, and ultimately blessed the author and his family. It is a story of the importance of having faith and trusting in God to provide, not to look at your current circumstance but to focus on your relationship with the Lord and keep moving. This book also provides lessons in business that the author has learned over twenty years in the areas of leadership, team work, mentoring, business development, and a commitment to the business as a whole. The author explains not only how to apply these principles but also the importance of applying these principles to your company. Whether you are someone who enjoys a testimony of the faithfulness of the Lord or someone who is looking for some insight into business strategies, this book will cover it all."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D.C. Work's new book is an inspiring account of how one man was able to overcome uncertainty to achieve more than ever expected.
Work welcomes readers to a delightful balance of personal stories and moments for self-reflection. With significant insight to the business dynamic and a firm grounding in faith, Work provides a unique opportunity for those seeking guidance on their path to self-improvement.
View a synopsis of "Winning Principles: A story of Uncertainty, Faith, and Learning in Life and Business" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Winning Principles: A story of Uncertainty, Faith, and Learning in Life and Business" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Winning Principles: A story of Uncertainty, Faith, and Learning in Life and Business," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
