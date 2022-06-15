"If Hell Could Tell" from Christian Faith Publishing author D.J Messenger is a thought-provoking exploration of faith and one's understanding of what comes after death.
Messenger shares, "In the darkness of hell, the spirit Messenger hears the screams of the lost souls as they cry out for mercy, but no mercy is found there. Their torment is endless, and there is no rest from it.
"'If only I could go back and live among the living, I would do things differently,' the lost souls cry out.
"'It's too late for you now,' says Messenger. 'Your fate has been sealed.'
"The lost souls begin to cry out in agony. 'Then let us warn the living not to come to this place—a place where there is no rest, a place filled with pain and agony, a place where you are separated from the presence of God and where He no longer hears you no matter how much you cry out to Him.'
"What if the dead could speak to you? Would you listen to what they had to say, or would you ignore them?
"'And it is appointed to men to die once and after this judgement' (Hebrews 9:27)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D.J Messenger's new book will challenge and encourage readers who seek a deeper understanding of God's word.
Messenger offers a dynamic read within the pages of this creative and thought-provoking work.
