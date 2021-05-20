MEADVILLE, Pa., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hell is Real So is Heaven": a book that provides a new perspective on hell and heaven to guide readers toward accepting Jesus as savior and understanding and living by his teachings. "Hell is Real So is Heaven" is the creation of published author D.J. Morris, a Christian author who has devoted her days to spread God's love.
D.J. Morris shares, "My 'how to escape going to Hell' and 'how to be assured of going to heaven when you die' has been well documented with Bible verses based in the King James Version. Also presented was the coming again of Jesus Christ to meet the born-again in the clouds in the rapture, and the tribulation coming to those who are not born-again and go into the tribulation but even in those seven perilous times many will come to accept Christ as savior and meet in heaven. I am looking forward to seeing many of my family and friends again in 'glory', which is another word for heaven. The choice is up to you!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D.J. Morris's new book is a passionate exposition on an important topic that many Christians reflect on throughout their lives.
D.J. Morris is also the author of two other books entitled "Donna Alcoholic Extraordinaire" and "Faith, Hope, Love".
