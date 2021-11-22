MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Are You Really a Christian or Just Playing Church?: Please Do Not Be Tricked and Left Behind!": a powerful opportunity for spiritual rejuvenation. "Are You Really a Christian or Just Playing Church?: Please Do Not Be Tricked and Left Behind!" is the creation of published author D.J. Redding R.N., a retired nurse and former Army medic who resides in the mountains of Colorado with his loving wife. Together they have three sons and five grandchildren.
Redding shares, "Dear Reader,
"I really thought I was a Christian! I did Christian things. I went to church on Sundays and contributed to the offering. I followed my religious teachings, observed required religious holidays, said a blessing before meals and obeyed the Ten Commandments. I believe in God; did good works and I love Jesus! Oh, and did I mention, I did good works! I was Mr. Goody–Two–Shoes, a Mister Nice Guy.
"A lover, not a fighter kind of person.
"However, I had an unexplained hunger, spiritually. Something was missing from the picture and I needed to find out what it was. So I started a 'Search for Truth,' a personal quest, you might say. I trusted in a scripture 'seek and ye shall find, knock and the door will be opened unto you.'
"I even challenged God's existence and our purpose on earth in a prayer. I said aloud, 'God, if you are real, I want to know what the true relationship is between God and man, and what the true relationship is between man and man, because where that intersects is where I want to be, in my life.'
"Was He real? Would He respond? What would He tell me? Wow, boy, did He!
"He responded first with 'There's a way that seems right to a man, and appears straight before him but the end of it are the ways of death!' (Proverbs 14:12). I likened that to a boxing glove punching me in the face. No beating around the bush, right? It definitely got my attention!
"I share the results of that search. What I learned, and the answers to my questions.
"I found out that I was playing church and if the rapture happened, I would have been left behind."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D.J. Redding R.N.'s new book is a succinct and engaging examination of faith.
Readers will be presented with Redding's personal experiences with examining and challenging one's personal beliefs in order to make way for God's true intentions.
