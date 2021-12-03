MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "That Which Is Forbidden": a gripping tale of survival and faith in the face of extreme adversity. "That Which Is Forbidden" is the creation of published author D. Jeremy Doraido.
Doraido shares, "After months of traveling, Dr. William Michaels and his daughter Dr. Allison Anderson have finally arrived home to their log cabin nestled in the mountains of Western Maryland. Allison is almost nine months pregnant. Her dear husband Jason died in Northern Virginia of the deadly man-made virus. Dr. Paul Taylor was to deliver the baby boy; unfortunately, he is in the hospital, not expected to live. His wife and baby daughter predeceased him. William is more than capable of handling a normal delivery. However, tests indicate Jason Jr.'s health has been compromised by the virus. Will he even live through the night to see the sun rise? Neighbors living on the mountain offer support, much as a family, sharing clothing, food, knowledge, and love. In their war-torn world, a hug from caring companions is valued most of all. The group is sustained by the love of Jesus. They are the living Church."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D. Jeremy Doraido's new book is a compelling prequel to the author's Books of the Protectorates series.
Doraido presents a fine balance of determined faith and unknown circumstance within the pages of this apocalyptic fiction.
