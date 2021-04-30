MEADVILLE, Pa., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Extra-Ordinary: The Touch That Marked Eternity": a budding umbrella for daily devotionals, extending into online teachings and ideally a full-book series for readers of all ages. "Extra-Ordinary: The Touch That Marked Eternity" is the creation of published author D.N.H III, a writer who has a passion for discipleship and teaching whenever and wherever possible. He is also serving as a part of the Global Eldership Team for Bible Education and Leadership Training (BELT) representing the non-English-speaking Americas.
D.N.H III writes, "Extra-Ordinary: The Touch That Marked Eternity is an adventurous narrative that will inspire and challenge both the mature leaders of the faith and everyday Christians alike. This book covers fifteen of the most important principles that can radically transform your life within Christianity today. Both disciple-makers and disciples alike will be challenged deeply in their faith journeys, examined in the depths of their character, and face the daunting question of, 'Am I a son or daughter of God or simply His grandchild?'
"Through personal testimonies, failures, and successes, Daniel parallels his life journey in the last sixteen years of ministry that he had to both learn and apply with fifteen incredible leaders of today that exemplify each of these discipleship/leadership principles. Each of these incredible leaders has added their personal introductions to each chapter. Closing each chapter is an inspiring meditation, personal-application questions, and an optional further study. God gives power and promises, and this book will inspire you to understand what that means and how adding virtue to your faith truly lays the Christian foundation.
"Daniel, who left for Mexico on a journey straight out of high school in 2004 to, 'prove that God doesn't exist,' has turned into an entire life of radically serving the same God whom he first set out to prove against. His life story, both the successes and failures, have turned into an example of the extraordinary! Each chapter highlights an incredible man or woman of the faith that entered Daniel's journey and shows how that transforming power of testimony and conviction continually molded and shifted his life to become what he never dreamt, imagined, or desired, leaving no doubt—God is real!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D.N.H III's new book is a heartfelt narrative of the author's past-to-present journey with the discovery and application of the principles he learned.
There are implementation questions and special topics at the end of each chapter, as well as meditations to understand how readers can apply these concepts in their lives, family, church, ministry, and interactions with others.
