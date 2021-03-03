MEADVILLE, Pa., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sadie's Story: A Dog's Tale": a wonderful read that tells the journey of Sadie as she embarks on an adventure from the roads to the shelter to a new home that will keep her forever. "Sadie's Story: A Dog's Tale" is the creation of published author D.W. Kitta, a writer who retired from the Federal Aviation Administration. He has had other jobs in his life, ranging from factory worker to bus driver to owning his own business. He loves traveling, fishing, and volunteering at church.
Kitta shares, "Sadie's story is about a dog whose mother was abandoned on a dark night, who then finds her way to a construction site. She is rescued by an unlikely gruff foreman, who doesn't seem to like anyone. She and her puppies soon find themselves at the local animal shelter.
"The story continues with her adoption and Sadie's adventures with some of her new found friends, and some understandings that she had to reach with these new friends.
"I hope to show children that with a positive attitude you can always have a good life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D.W. Kitta's new book is a fun and entertaining piece of literary work for kids that presents to them the life of a dog in her ups and downs. Here, Sadie's life teaches the young readers that living in positivity ensures a good life.
