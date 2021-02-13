LANSDALE, Pa., Feb. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cleris Christian's Zion Devotions ($24.99, paperback, 9781662804090; $9.99, ebook, 9781662804106) is available for purchase.
Zion Devotions is an inspiring 365-day devotional which helps apply God's Word to aspects of everyday life. Through her personal experiences she faces as a Christian wife, parent, friend, employee and Christian, author Cleris Christian applies God's word to her devotions where readers of all walks of faith and age can relate to her simple examples and easy to grasp writings.
The devotions in this book are a collection of Cleris' short messages as a household writer which were written and complied since 2013. Zion, as Cleris calls it, is the name of her home from which these devotions are penned.
Through her modest messages, Cleris' primary desire is for the readers to:
- Comprehend who Jesus is and have a need for Him in our lives
- Pray with power and faith
- Trust God and watch Him mightily at work in all circumstances
- Walk humbly closer to God every day
- Be prepared for Jesus' return
The structure of the book works well, with each entry opening up with Scripture, followed by short practical application, and closing with a prayer.
Cleris Christian is married to Jodrejoy Christian, and together they have two children, Joshua and Rebecca. She is a full-time employee in the business world, but her passion is not about climbing the career ladder but rather new heights for God's kingdom. She cherishes time with God by praying and reading the Bible.
