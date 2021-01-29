MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Girl Talk: Woman to Woman, Sister to Sister, Heart to Heart": a profound string of verses woven with the heartbeat of God in the hopes of bringing inspiration. "Girl Talk: Woman to Woman, Sister to Sister, Heart to Heart" is the creation of published author Daisy Yant Mitchell, a wife, mother, and grandmother to nine. Her first work of art was the Yellow Pages: A Directory From God.
Mitchell shares, "Girl Talk is the Father talking to His girls. Sons please listen too. One day, God said to me, 'Daisy, many people want the move of My hand, and they don't know the move of My heart.' This book shares the heartbeat of God. God spoke, and I wrote, 'What a blessing!' The Lord gave the Word: 'Great was the company of those that published it' (Ps. 68:11). I will be in great company when this is published. Peace and blessing to all.
"Remember: God loves you!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daisy Yant Mitchell's new book is a lovely journey like no other. Readers will experience a heartwarming conversation with the Father as He looks into the heart and trades one's worries with joys.
View a synopsis of "Girl Talk: Woman to Woman, Sister to Sister, Heart to Heart" on YouTube.
