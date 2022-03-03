MEADVILLE, Pa., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Living by Faith, Not by Feelings: Sickness, Surgery, Suffering, and Sorrow as a Person of Faith 31-Day Devotional": a moving look into the author's personal experience with a significant health scare paired with thoughtful reflections on scripture. "Living by Faith, Not by Feelings: Sickness, Surgery, Suffering, and Sorrow as a Person of Faith 31-Day Devotional" is the creation of published author Dale Funderburg.
Funderburg shares, "Living by Faith, Not by Feelings is an account of what seemed to be an insurmountable circumstance. The lighthearted approach reveals an outlook that communicates God's grace with a southern and country charm as well as a humorous outlook on life, no matter how dire the circumstances. Living by Faith, Not by Feelings began as a labor of love to honor the author's church family of First Baptist Church in West Point, Mississippi. This church family faithfully prayed and supported the Funderburgs through an almost unbelievable timeline of medical drama, emotional trauma, and personal sorrow as told in each chapter as 'My Story.'
"Since developed into this thirty-one-day devotional, including 'Our Story,' the work has been organized to testify to God's sufficient grace to enable the reader to apply biblical principles into their own daily lives. Pain in life is complicated. This author attempts to describe how faith can govern our feelings by confidence in the sovereignty of God.
"Living by Faith, Not by Feelings is also a tribute that attempts to honor and remind our heroes who work in the medical field of the importance of their role to not only address the physical body but also to comfort the fearful soul."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dale Funderburg's new book will draw at the heartstrings and inspire as readers consider the author's powerful testimony.
Funderburg shares in hopes of aiding others coping with the tribulations of life to keep the faith and lean into God's love.
Consumers can purchase"Living by Faith, Not by Feelings: Sickness, Surgery, Suffering, and Sorrow as a Person of Faith 31-Day Devotional" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Living by Faith, Not by Feelings: Sickness, Surgery, Suffering, and Sorrow as a Person of Faith 31-Day Devotional," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
