MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Pete's Neat Feet: A Story about Clubbed Feet": an encouraging and empowering story of a little boy's healing journey. "Pete's Neat Feet: A Story about Clubbed Feet" is the creation of published author Damaris Gibson.
Gibson shares, "Before Pete was born his mother said, 'You're going to have neat feet!' Join Pete's family as they learn about his clubbed feet and how to care for him. See how a child born with a special difference can teach us more than we even knew we needed to learn."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Damaris Gibson's new book is a sweet story of acceptance and encouragement.
Gibson's personal story and positive attitude make for an engaging lyrical tale of caring for someone that needs a little extra help throughout the day.
