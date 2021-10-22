MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Pete's Neat Feet: A Story about Clubbed Feet": an encouraging and empowering story of a little boy's healing journey. "Pete's Neat Feet: A Story about Clubbed Feet" is the creation of published author Damaris Gibson.

Gibson shares, "Before Pete was born his mother said, 'You're going to have neat feet!' Join Pete's family as they learn about his clubbed feet and how to care for him. See how a child born with a special difference can teach us more than we even knew we needed to learn."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Damaris Gibson's new book is a sweet story of acceptance and encouragement.

Gibson's personal story and positive attitude make for an engaging lyrical tale of caring for someone that needs a little extra help throughout the day.

Consumers can purchase "Pete's Neat Feet: A Story about Clubbed Feet" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Pete's Neat Feet: A Story about Clubbed Feet," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.