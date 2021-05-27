MEADVILLE, Pa., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rise of the Hell Fire Storm: Book 1": a gripping sci-fi novel. "Rise of the Hell Fire Storm: Book 1" is the creation of published author Damian L. Johnson, a graduate of St. Phillips College who is pursuing further education through South West Junior College and has a passion for writing.
Johnson shares, "In the year 2030, a cluster of astral diamonds came to earth from the depths of the universe and gave all life on earth elemental spirit power manipulation. But this great gift cost the human race everything they had built so far.
"Fifty-one years later, Dante Saint will attempt to rebuild a fallen rebellion his parents had formed seventeen years ago. The hellfire rebellion was formed to overthrow a powerful force lord of the world's richest city—7-Nations. This city is the last city of pure humans and the city that controls the world's resources.
"With the last of his family and a fiery storm of elemental power, Dante will try to bring equality to the world, but the death of his parents and the Hellfire Clan weigh heavy on his heart. Dante must look deep within and use the power of elemental ascension to do the impossible.
"Ascension—the art of mastering mind, body, and spirit by absorbing new levels of elemental power; an awakened one can unlock the power of the higher mind and walk the earth as the highest potential. Will Dante do it?
"Story told by Karma's Dream…"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Damian L. Johnson's new book is an action-packed thrill ride through a dangerous new world.
Will Dante Saint be able to overcome the substantial odds stacked against him? Readers will find themselves rooting for the underdog in this futuristic tale.
