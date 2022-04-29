"The Pastor and His Dragon" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dan Craig is an empowering look back on the author's journey of spiritual and personal growth through the ultimate power of God's grace.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Pastor and His Dragon": a heartfelt testament of thanks. "The Pastor and His Dragon" is the creation of published author Dan Craig, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who earned his bachelor's degree and master's degree in biblical studies and completed his Doctor of Theology Studies from Life Christian University of Tampa, Florida.
Craig shares, "Every pastor has some internal struggle as he attempts to serve God while at the same time provide for his family. I envisioned my internal fiend as a dragon with sharp claws with an ominous groan and at the same time tearing my inner flesh with each decision I made. My vision of this monster was a scaly lizard that clawed and scraped my innermost being to the point that it brought large inflammations to the surface of my skin.
"The torment was constant and grew stronger as I spiraled downward. The very thought of ending it all came as a sweet relief to this unrelenting agony. I knew the struggle with my inner dragon was real, and he wanted the ultimate price.
"While having a strong desire to serve God in ministry as a pastor, I had to fulfill the needs of my family. Being a father of a special needs daughter and a young son in college, building our first home all while attempting to meet the challenges of a demanding secular career finally brought me to my breaking point.
"The events of this book depict how through the faithful prayers of my wife and many others, the Lord supernaturally brought a messenger into my life to fulfill the Lord's purpose in my ministry, my family, and my life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dan Craig's new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit.
Craig shares a powerful message of hope within this compelling spiritual memoir.
