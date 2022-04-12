"The Last Call" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dan Fereira is a compelling look into the author's studies of God's word and experiences within various church settings.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Last Call": a potent exploration of God's word. "The Last Call" is the creation of published author Dan Fereira.
Fereira shares, "The title The Last Call is to make you think about your life before God and not become complacent in your life as a Christian.
"God is always going forward and not looking back. We need to be respectful of all that God has done for us and keep on reaching toward the lost in this world.
"Don't worry about being rejected; Jesus was rejected by the religious leaders of the Jewish people.
"Now that we are in a new dispensation, I encourage you to have the relationship you need with Jesus and get on with your life with the leadership of the Holy Spirit with the full joy of God reigning in your heart."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dan Fereira's new book will challenge established beliefs and encourage reflection.
Fereira offers an articulate study with personal reflections and relevant scripture for the consideration of new and established believers.
