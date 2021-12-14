MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Unsung Stories of Jubilation and Sorrows": a potent reminder of the importance of having a solid understanding of God's word. "Unsung Stories of Jubilation and Sorrows" is the creation of published author Dan Fereira.
Fereira shares, "While I was struggling with the title of the stories in this book, God came to visit me.
"I had been having great difficulty with my foot arch in my right foot; it felt like it wanted to detach from my heel.
"In the evening, before I was going to submit the manuscript, God healed my right foot. And in the early morning when God woke me up, He gave me the title of the book: Unsung Stories of Jubilation and Sorrows.
"The stories in this book must be blessed if God took interest in me and the title.
"The only way this world will change is if God is seen through His people. So get up and choose to be a light in a dark place. Let God's light show through you!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dan Fereira's new book will encourage and challenge readers' beliefs.
Fereira shares in hopes of bringing believers back to the true teachings of God's word.
Consumers can purchase "Unsung Stories of Jubilation and Sorrows" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Unsung Stories of Jubilation and Sorrows," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
