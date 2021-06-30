MEADVILLE, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Walking in the Shadow of God": a potent examination of spiritual growth and well-being. "Walking in the Shadow of God" is the creation of published author Dan Fereira.
Fereira shares, "After wandering in this world for seventy-two years, I knew God has a special place in His heart where I abide for He saw value in me. Walking in the Shadow of God was in the making for thirty-five years.
"God took His time in answering some of my prayers for I needed to be ready to hear the truth.
"There are things in this book that's not been talked about or known until now.
"All that read this book will be blessed. A lot of tears of joy were shed writing this book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dan Fereira's new book is a heartwarming narrative of faith and God's love.
The author writes in hopes of inspiring others who may not be listening for God's call that there is hope and power in prayer.
View a synopsis of "Walking in the Shadow of God" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Walking in the Shadow of God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Walking in the Shadow of God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
