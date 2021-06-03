MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Reason for Christmas": a sweet Christmas tale. "The Reason for Christmas" is the creation of published author Dan Halfman, a loving husband and father who works as a physical therapist in Iowa.

Halfman shares, "A children's book written from the perspective of a small child who begins to think about the true meaning of Christmas. The child contemplates whether Christmas is about Santa or Jesus and then learns biblical truth. The Reason for Christmas allows children to hear the Gospel and helps parents talk to their children about Christ."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dan Halfman's new book is an enjoyable holiday story that offers a unique perspective on the true meaning of Christmas.

With a faith-based narrative and enjoyable imagery, Halfman's Christmas story is certain to engage and entertain little ones of any age.

View a synopsis of "The Reason for Christmas" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "The Reason for Christmas" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Reason for Christmas," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

