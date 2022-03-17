MEADVILLE, Pa., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Reason for Easter": a delightful Easter adventure. "The Reason for Easter" is the creation of published author Dan Halfman, a loving father and husband who has built a career as a physical therapist.
Halfman shares, "A children's book written from the perspective of a small child who begins to think about the true meaning of Easter. The child contemplates whether Easter is about Jesus or the Easter bunny and then learns biblical truth. The sequel to The Reason for Christmas, The Reason for Easter teaches children about Christ's crucifixion, death, and resurrection and explains the necessity of this amazing sacrifice."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dan Halfman's new book will aid young believers in understanding the true importance of Easter.
Halfman shares a vibrant story in hopes of encouraging young minds in their pursuit of a life of faith.
Consumers can purchase "The Reason for Easter" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
